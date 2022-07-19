UN chief Guterres calls for action to honour Nelson Mandela's legacy

-
ALSO READ
Governments' inaction on climate is 'dangerous': UN chief Guterres
UN chief Guterres hails progress in talks over Ukraine grain exports
World worse now due to Covid pandemic, climate, conflict: UN chief
UN chief condemns arrest of 4 peacekeepers in CAR, calls for their release
UN chief Antonio Guterres urges Vladimir Putin to 'give peace a chance'
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described Nelson Mandela as a "moral compass," calling for honouring the former South African President's legacy by taking action.
"Nelson Mandela was a healer of communities and a mentor to generations," Guterres said on Monday in his message to mark the Nelson Mandela International Day, which was observed on Monday.
"He remains a moral compass and reference to us all," the UN chief said, adding that Mandela showed that "each and every one of us has the ability and responsibility to build a better future for all."
"Our world today is marred by war; overwhelmed by emergencies; blighted by racism, discrimination, poverty, and inequalities; and threatened by climate disaster. Let us find hope in Nelson Mandela's example and inspiration in his vision," Guterres said.
The best way to honour Mandela's legacy is by taking action, the UN chief added.
"By speaking out against hate and standing up for human rights. By embracing our common humanity -- rich in diversity, equal in dignity, united in solidarity. And by together making our world more just, compassionate, prosperous, and sustainable for all," he said.
Under the theme of taking action and inspiring change, the Nelson Mandela International Day was celebrated through an informal meeting of the General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.
At the special event, UN officials, representatives of member states, among others, delivered remarks in memory of Nelson Mandela, stressing the relevance of his legacy to the present time.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said that Mandela has been an inspiration for her ever since she was a young person trying to find her path.
"I have taken to heart his profound lesson that we all have the ability -- and responsibility -- to take action," she added.
The best tribute to Mandela is to realise the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals, "to stand united against hate, and to work for peace, prosperity, and human rights for all, on Mandela Day and every day," she said.
In his remark, Abdulla Shahid, President of the UN General Assembly, underscored that Mandela's fight against apartheid was in fact a fight for a better world, in which the freedom, justice and dignity of all were respected.
Citing multiple challenges, including conflict, global pandemic and global food security crisis at the very moment, he said that it's not the time for despair.
"No matter the challenges and obstacles, we must persevere with conviction, with determination, and with hope," Shahid said, adding that this is what Mandela would have wanted and fought for.
In November 2009, the UN General Assembly declared on July 18, Mandela's birthday, as Nelson Mandela International Day in recognition of the former South African President's contributions to peace and freedom.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU