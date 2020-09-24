UN Chief Guterres calls for fighting misinformation to tackle Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
UN Secy-General calls for concerted action by G20 in combating Covid-19
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns UN facing its '1945 moment'
Pandemic response in SE Asia must address rising inequalities: UN Report
Covid-19 gives 'window' into how bio-terrorist attack may unfold: UN chief
UN Antonio Guterres chief urges all parties in Yemen to cease hostilities
-
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged joint efforts to address the infodemic, mitigating the harm done to people by misinformation and disinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.
"COVID-19 is not just a public health emergency -- it is a communications emergency too," Guterres said in a message to a World Health Organization event on infodemic management on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.
He noted that as the virus spread across the globe, "inaccurate and even dangerous messages proliferated wildly over social media, leaving people confused, misled and ill-advised."
"The antidote lies in making sure that science-backed facts and health guidance circulate even faster, and reach people wherever they access information," said the UN chief, adding this is even critical "as we work to build public confidence in the safety and efficacy of future COVID-19 vaccines."
He also underscored the importance of fighting misinformation with truth by working with media partners, individuals, influencers and social media platforms.
"Only together in solidarity, with a well-informed public, will we emerge from this pandemic safe, and better," he said.
--IANS
rt/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU