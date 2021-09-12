UN nuclear agency, Iran reach deal over tools of surveillance

Iran agreed on Sunday to allow inspectors to install new memory cards into cameras at its sensitive nuclear sites and to continue filming there, averting a diplomatic showdown this week.

The announcement by Mohammad Eslami of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran after a meeting he held with the director-general of the Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, in Tehran still leaves the watchdog in the same position it has faced since February, however.

Tehran holds all recordings at its sites as negotiations over the US and Iran returning to the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled in Vienna. Meanwhile, Iran is now enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity as its stockpile continues to grow.

“I am glad to say that today were able to have a very constructive result, which has to do with the continuity of the operation of the agency’s equipment here,” Grossi said.

It “is indispensable for us to provide the necessary guarantee and information to the IAEA and to the world that everything is in order.”



