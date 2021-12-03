UN in lockdown after a man with shotgun seen pacing outside gate

-
United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down Thursday after a man was seen pacing nearby with what police said appeared to be a shotgun.
A police spokesperson said hostage negotiators were speaking with the man, who appeared to be in his 60s, and hoped to resolve the situation peacefully.
People inside UN headquarters were told to shelter in place.
The man was first spotted around 10:30 am on the east side of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, just outside the UN's Manhattan headquarters, police said.
Videos posted on social media showed the man pacing in front of a gate to the UN complex on 1st Avenue, carrying an object, possibly a firearm.
The gates were closed and the person didn't appear to be trying to breach the security perimeter.
