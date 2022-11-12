JUST IN
United Nations to seek out methane gas emitters with data from space
India, Indonesia think tanks hold a discussion on "G20 and Global Dynamics"
China eases Zero-Covid policy, removes curbs on international flights
Nancy Pelosi faces uncertain future weeks after attack on husband
US: Over 272,000 people without power as tropical storm hits Florida
Zelensky, UK PM Sunak discuss defence support for Ukraine amid war
I will remove all legacy blue badges in coming months, says Elon Musk
Beijing's rise expected to bring UK's interest in Himalayan region: Report
Taliban violating human rights, plunging economy to 'dire' conditions: UN
After Kherson withdrawal order, US announces $400 mn assistance for Ukraine
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city of Kherson abandoned by Russians
Business Standard

UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown on protestors

The Human Rights Council will hold the session in the week of November 21 "if possible on November 24," following a diplomatic request by Germany and Iceland

Topics
United Nations | UN human rights | Iran

AP  |  Geneva 

The UN and its agencies have been targeted by hackers before.

The UN's top human rights body is poised to hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government's deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic.

The Human Rights Council will hold the session in the week of November 21 "if possible on November 24," following a diplomatic request by Germany and Iceland.

Germany sent a letter to the council offices Friday announcing the call for a special session "to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children."

At least one-third of the council's 47 member states need to support such a request and the move by Germany suggests it has lined up enough backing.

The protests in Iran, sparked by the September 16 death of a 22-year-old woman after her detention by the country's morality police, have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to the nation's theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution. Security forces have sought to quash dissent.

After the protests erupted, the United States and European Union imposed additional sanctions on Iran for its brutal treatment of demonstrators and its decision to send hundreds of drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. EU foreign ministers are expected to agree on additional sanctions Monday.

At least 328 people have been killed in the Iran protests and 14,825 others arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a monitoring group.

Iran's government for weeks has remained silent on casualty figures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United Nations

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 06:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.