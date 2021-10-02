UN rights chief calls for probe into killing of Rohingya activist

-
ALSO READ
Post-poll violence in Bengal: HC refuses to stay order on NHRC panel probe
India abstains from voting on UNHRC resolution to probe Gaza conflict
Will Superior Voting Rights boost domestic listing of tech startups?
Human rights ombudsman says 58 killed in Colombia anti-govt protests
SC dismisses plea seeking directions to fill vacant posts in NHRC
-
Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has called for a thorough probe into the killing of a Rohingya activist at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Mohibullah, 46, chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, UN News reported.
Bachelet described Mohibullah as "an exceptional human rights defender, who despite the risks that his work entailed, nevertheless continued defending the rights of his people."
The UN rights chief said that it is heartbreaking that a person who spent his life fighting to ensure that the violations committed against the Rohingya people were known world-wide has been murdered in this way.
Bachelet said Mohibullah's words "were very powerful and highlighted the terrible situation of the Rohingya and today, four years later, they echo as a reminder that Rohingya are still waiting for justice and still waiting to return home."
His death highlights the precarious situation of the Rohingya in both countries, she added, emphasising "we need to do much more to help this persecuted community, both in Bangladesh and in Myanmar."
On Friday, Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch (HRW) had said Mohibullah was a vital voice for the community of Rohingya who had already suffered unimaginable loss and pain when they arrived as refugees in Bangladesh.
"He always defended the rights of the Rohingya to safe and dignified returns and to have a say in the decisions concerning their lives and future. His killing is a stark demonstration of the risks faced by those in the camps who speak up for freedom and against violence."
Meanwhile, the situation of roughly 600,000 Rohingya in Myanmar's Rakhine State remains dire, with many still confined in camps, and reports of alleged violations including unlawful killings, arbitrary arrest and detention, and high levels of extortion, UN News reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU