SC dismisses plea seeking directions to fill vacant posts in NHRC

The on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking directions to fill vacant posts at the Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao noted that former apex court judge Justice Arun Mishra has been appointed as the chairperson of the Human Rights Commission.

"In view of subsequent events of appointment of chairman and members this petition has become infructuous," the bench also comprising Justice B R Gavai said.

During the brief hearing, the petitioner told the bench that chairperson and members have been appointed and only two posts are lying vacant.

The apex court then asked, "Chairperson has been appointed, why should we keep it pending. The matter has become infructuous."



The top court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Radhakant Tripathi seeking a direction to fill vacant posts at the Human Rights Commission.

Justice Mishra is also the first non-CJI to be appointed to the NHRC chief post since the amendment of the Protection of Human Rights Act in 2019.

The post of NHRC chairperson was lying vacant after Justice H L Dattu, a former Chief Justice of India (CJI), completed his tenure in December last year.

Rajiv Jain, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, and justice M M Kumar, former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court have also joined as members of the commission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)