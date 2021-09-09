SC dismisses plea seeking directions to fill vacant posts in NHRC

-
ALSO READ
Post-poll violence in Bengal: HC refuses to stay order on NHRC panel probe
Bengal post-poll violence: NHRC asks victims to file complaints from Sunday
NHRC warns HRD Secretaries over plight of students from poor backgrounds
PV Narasimha Rao father of economic reforms in India: CJI Ramana
NHRC notice to Delhi, Maha, Karnataka over plight of crematorium workers
-
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking directions to fill vacant posts at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).
A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao noted that former apex court judge Justice Arun Mishra has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission.
"In view of subsequent events of appointment of chairman and members this petition has become infructuous," the bench also comprising Justice B R Gavai said.
During the brief hearing, the petitioner told the bench that chairperson and members have been appointed and only two posts are lying vacant.
The apex court then asked, "Chairperson has been appointed, why should we keep it pending. The matter has become infructuous."
The top court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Radhakant Tripathi seeking a direction to fill vacant posts at the National Human Rights Commission.
Justice Mishra is also the first non-CJI to be appointed to the NHRC chief post since the amendment of the Protection of Human Rights Act in 2019.
The post of NHRC chairperson was lying vacant after Justice H L Dattu, a former Chief Justice of India (CJI), completed his tenure in December last year.
Rajiv Jain, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, and justice M M Kumar, former chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court have also joined as members of the commission.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU