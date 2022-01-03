Unidentified person crosses militariszed border from S Korea to North Korea

-
An unidentified person crossed the heavily militarized border from South Korea into North Korea on Sunday.
As per the South Korean military, the person was spotted at the eastern front of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at around 9:20 pm local time on Saturday, reported CNN.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that the person was detected by the military with the use of a thermal observation device.
The JCS said troops were dispatched but they were unable to find the person, who crossed the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea at around 10:40 pm.
A military official said security cameras had earlier captured the person climbing a barbed wire fence at around 6:40 pm Saturday, but the guard on CCTV duty had missed it, reported CNN.
The official said they were currently working to identify the person and that it is unknown whether the person was still alive.
Meanwhile, North Korean state media has not reported on any crossings over the DMZ overnight.
