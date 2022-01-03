22 injured as 5.5 magnitude earthquake hits China's Ningland county

Twenty-two people have been injured in a 5.5-magnitude that struck the county of Ninglang in Southwest China's Yunnan province on Sunday, local media reported citing authorities.

A 5.5-magnitude jolted Lijiang city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the Networks Center (CENC).

The tremor was felt at 3:02 pm on Sunday (Beijing Time), Xinhua reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)