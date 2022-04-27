United Nations chief condemns attack in Pakistan's Karachi University

-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack in the University of Karachi in Pakistan that led to multiple deaths, said his Deputy spokesman.
"I can tell you the Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack in Karachi today," said Farhan Haq, the Deputy spokesman.
The Secretary-General on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished those injured a quick recovery, he told a daily press briefing.
Haq said UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, also strongly condemned the attack and was deeply saddened by the loss of life, Xinhua news agency reported.
Harneis said attacks that deliberately target education, teachers, and places of learning are particularly condemnable and sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, both in Pakistan and in China, according to the UN Deputy spokesman.
An explosion ripped through a shuttle passenger van of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi on Tuesday, leaving three Chinese teachers dead, one Chinese teacher injured and causing several Pakistani casualties, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
