United States govt puts 14 more Chinese firms under sanction list

-
ALSO READ
Biden seeks to speed delivery of coronavirus stimulus checks and food aid
'Border is closed': Biden administration pushes back amid mounting crisis
Legislation passed for independent commission to probe US Capitol riot
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris attend Church Service before inauguration
President Joe Biden says Trump wrote him a very generous letter
-
The US government on Friday added 14 more Chinese companies to the trade sanction list.
The reason being their involvement in Beijing's human rights abuses in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, NHK World reported citing the US Commerce Department.
Several Chinese companies that offer high-tech surveillance systems are also part of this sanction list. The companies have enabled CCP's campaign of mass detention and high-tech surveillance against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the region, NHK World reported.
As reported, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo expressed that the "US department remains firmly committed to taking strong, decisive action to target entities that are enabling human rights abuses in Xinjiang."
The Biden administration has been taking firm steps against Beijing's human rights violation. Two months back, the US added five Chinese solar panel companies to the sanction list, alleging them of using forced labour in the Xinjiang-Uygur region.
The Chinese government has refused the allegations and said these sanctions are based on false information, NHK world reported.
China has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination.
CCP, on the other hand, has vehemently denied that it is engaged in human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang while reports from journalists, NGOs and former detainees have surfaced, highlighting the Chinese Communist Party's brutal crackdown on the ethnic community.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU