Mexico enters third wave of coronavirus pandemic, infections up 29%

-
ALSO READ
Mexico's third Covid wave concentrated among youngsters: President
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine linked with fewer asymptomatic infections: Study
US unwinds Donald Trump policy making asylum-seekers wait in Mexico
Intense lightening storm ignited gas pipeline leak in Gulf of Mexico
US opens more distance in worldwide race to protect against coronavirus
-
Mexico is entering its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections rose by 29% compared to the previous week.
But the country's health department said Friday the growth is largely coming from infections among younger, less vulnerable people. Case numbers are now as high as the beginning of the last surge in September; that wave peaked in January and steadily declined until June.
But at present only about 22% of the country's hospital beds are occupied; hospital beds in many parts of the country were essentially filled to capacity during the last wave.
Authorities said the relative decline of serious cases among older people is a result of the country's vaccination campaign, which as of Friday has given at least one dose to about 39% of all adults.
Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lpez-Gatell said the rise in infections is not due to the arrival of the Delta variant, but rather to an increase in public activity.
Mexico City health authorities said they expect the third wave to peak in August in the capital, which has been the worst hit by COVID-19 in the previous two waves.
Mexico has suffered almost 235,000 test-confirmed deaths, but because the country does so little testing, the government's own figures on excess deaths suggest the true toll is around 360,000 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU