UNSC fails to adopt text on prosecuting, rehabilitating foreign terrorists

The UN Security Council announced that it has failed to adopt a draft resolution aimed at advancing measures to prosecute, rehabilitate and reintegrate foreign terrorist fighters due to a negative vote by a permanent member.

With a vote of 14 in favour to one against (the US), the 15-member organ on Monday failed to adopt the text, which would have repeated calls for continuous implementation of measures regarding prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration of foreign terrorist fighters, as laid out in previous resolutions, reports Xinhua news agency.

By the draft, the Council would have re-emphasized that women associated with foreign terrorist fighters returning or relocating to and from conflict may have served in many different roles, including as supporters, facilitators or perpetrators of terrorist acts and therefore may require special focus when developing tailored prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration measures.

The Council would have also asked for such measures to include long-term methods to counter violent extremism conducive to terrorism, and incitement to commit terrorist acts.

It would have recognized the significant challenge of radicalization to and terrorist recruitment in prisons and acknowledge the need to prevent these facilities from serving as potential incubators for radicalization to and terrorist recruitment, as well as ensure that prisons can serve to rehabilitate and reintegrate prisoners.

Security Council resolutions are currently adopted through a written procedure vote under temporary, extraordinary and provisional measures implemented in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)