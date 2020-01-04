US airstrike on Iran may impact business of Indian tea planters, exporters

The sudden turn of events in West Asia, centred around the US airstrike killing Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, has left and plantation companies worried about the future of trade. The development comes at a time when Iran has emerged as the top export destination for Indian tea, outpacing even Russia and other key markets.

Exporters and planters are worried that an escalation of tensions between the US and Iran and imposition of more sanctions on Iran by the US would direly impact the booming tea trade.

An exporter to Iran said, “Stability is crucial for trade. With the US repeatedly resorting to airstrikes and Iran promising retaliation, there will be some instability in the region. It is a cause of worry”.

Indian to Iran crossed the 50 million kg (mkg) mark for the first time during January-November 2019, after India exported 50.43 mkg to Iran at a high unit price of $ 3.91 per kilo. This helped Iran in becoming the leading export destination for Indian tea. In value terms, exports to Iran have doubled compared to last year and reached at $197.4 million.

“The situation has become complicated now. Iran is India’s top orthodox tea importer and Indian tea estate companies have been focusing on orthodox tea lately. If exports to Iran is jeopardised, there is going to be serious problem with plantation companies”, an estate planter exporting to Iran said.

While the is of the view that an escalation of tensions will not affect the flourishing trade, Indian Tea Association (ITA) has advised caution.

According to A K Ray, deputy chairman at the Tea Board, the exclusion of Chabahar Port from US sanctions and the Rupee-Rial agreement between India and Iran has put India in a comfortable position which can shield Indian trading interests.

In fact, at a time when US sanctions on Iran worsened last year, Indian to Iran peaked, while Sri Lanka lost considerable market share.

“But what happens if the US now refuses to exempt Chabahar Port from sanctions”, another exporter to Iran wondered.

ITA chairman, Vivek Goenka said, “A lot depends on how stability will be affected in the region and what stand India takes. However, I am confident that trade with Iran will continue”.

Although Chinese tea, which can replace Indian teas, is available in Iran, Iranians have stuck to Indian tea owing to the price. Compared to Indian tea, the Chinese variants are double the price.