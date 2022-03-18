US and China should 'shoulder responsibility for world peace': Xi to Biden

-
ALSO READ
Musk-led Tesla enters China's Xinjiang slammed for human rights violation
China tightens travel restrictions in Tibet ahead of Olympics: Report
China more a risky competitor than distant, global rival of US: Report
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping discuss 'complex nature' of ties between two nations
US broadcaster urged to include China's oppression in Tibet in coverage
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told his US counterpart Joe Biden that the Ukraine crisis is not something "we want to see" and called for joint US-China cooperation to shoulder "international responsibilities" for world peace and tranquility.
The prevailing trend of peace and development is facing serious challenges. The world is neither tranquil nor stable. The Ukraine crisis is not something we want to see. The events again show that countries should not come to the point of meeting on the battlefield, Xi told Biden during a video summit, amid US criticism that China is not condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine considering close ties between Beijing and Moscow.
Conflict and confrontation are not in anyone's interest, and peace and security are what the international community should treasure the most, Xi was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
He also called for bringing the China-US ties which were under turmoil over a host of issues, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet on to the right track.
As permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world's two leading economies, we must not only guide the China-US relations forward along the right track, he said.
Significantly he also said both the countries should also shoulder our share of international responsibilities and work for world peace and tranquility.
It is not clear whether he is calling for a joint initiative to end the Ukraine crisis as there was no clarification on his comment.
The video summit took place after a meeting between China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Rome on Monday.
Ever since Russia began military operations in Ukraine on February 24, China, a close ally of Moscow, has been treading a fine line, declining to condemn it as an invasion.
On March 7, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his annual press conference, said that the China-Russia relationship is grounded in a clear logic of history and driven by strong internal dynamics, and the friendship between the Chinese and Russian peoples is rock-solid.
"No matter how precarious and challenging the international situation may be, China and Russia will maintain strategic focus and steadily advance our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU