As war rages on, Ukraine, Russia agree on nine humanitarian corridors

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on nine humanitarian corridors for Friday (Local Time) that may start from Ukraine's Mariupol, Sumy, Trostyanets, Lebedyn, Konotop, the settlements of Krasnopillya, and Velyka Pysarivka.
Moreover, Ukraine plans to deliver humanitarian aid to Balakleya and Izyum in the Kharkiv Oblast, reported The Kyiv Independent.
As the Russia-Ukraine war inches towards completing one month, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke to the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and discussed the preparations of the 5th EU sanction package on Russia.
They also spoke on providing aid to the Ukrainians who fled the war-torn country and sought refugee in European nations.
Taking to Twitter, Kuleba said, "Spoke to @JosepBorrellF. We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia. Pressure will keep mounting as long as it is needed to stop Russian barbarism. We also discussed protection and help for Ukrainians who fled from Russian bombs to the EU."
In a recent update, two people were killed, six wounded by a Russian airstrike in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine. The March 18 missile strike hit a residential building and an administrative building, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported The Kyiv Independent.
According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, at least six Ukrainian drones, including one Bayraktar, an unmanned combat aerial vehicle was downed by Russian Forces overnight, reported Sputnik on Friday.
On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.
Russia has been facing immense pressure from the international community to stop its military operations in Ukraine which has created an immense humanitarian crisis with thousands of refugees from Ukraine fleeing to the neighbouring countries to the West.
