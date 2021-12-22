US approves possible $125 mn sale of 230 Javelin missiles to Lithuania

-
ALSO READ
US delivered 30 Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine in October
India successfully testfires nuclear capable strategic Agni Prime missile
United States passes bill to support Taiwan's participation in WHO
US senators support Lithuania and Taiwan ties, potentially riling China
Missile vs missile: North Korea and South Korea enter test duel
-
The United States approved a possible $125 million sale of 230 Javelin missiles to Lithuania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Lithuania of Javelin Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $125 million," the agency said in a press release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU