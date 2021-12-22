US approves possible $125 mn sale of 230 Javelin missiles to Lithuania

The approved a possible $125 million sale of 230 Javelin missiles to Lithuania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Lithuania of Javelin Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $125 million," the agency said in a press release.

