US approves possible $125 mn sale of 230 Javelin missiles to Lithuania

The United States approved a possible $125 million sale of 230 Javelin missiles to Lithuania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Lithuania of Javelin Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $125 million," the agency said in a press release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 22 2021. 07:30 IST

