India will support resumption of Israel-Palestine negotiations: Tirumurti

Ambassador of to the UN TS Tirumurti on Tuesday (local time) said that the aspirations of the Palestinian people for Statehood and Israel's security concerns can be fulfilled through an open and direct dialogue based on the internationally agreed framework.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Palestine, Tirunurti said, "Both the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for Statehood and Israel's legitimate security concerns can be fulfilled through an open and direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine based on the internationally agreed framework. We reiterate that there is no alternative to direct peace negotiations between the parties."

Ambassador of to the UN highlighted that thirty years ago, the community helped open a channel for direct talks between Israel and Palestine through the Madrid peace conference.

A similar effort is required now to overcome the present impasse. stands ready to support all efforts aimed at resumption of direct negotiations and facilitating the peace process to achieve a two-State solution, he stressed.

Talking on the implementation of resolution 2334, Tirunurti said, "Resolution 2334 was adopted by this Council to reaffirm the community's firm commitment towards preventing the erosion of the two-State solution. It calls upon parties to prevent all acts of violence against civilians, stresses that all settlement activities must cease, and underscores the need to exert collective efforts to launch credible negotiations on all final status issues." Tirunurti further stated that the recent developments on the ground, as revealed in the Secretary-General's report, indicate that resolution 2334 is yet to be implemented in its letter and spirit.

"Violent attacks against Palestinian and Israeli civilians have continued during the reporting period. So have the acts of destruction, provocation and incitement. We condemn all such acts. Prospects of possible eviction of the Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah remain high. Tension continues to prevail at the holy sites of Jerusalem. Settlement activity has resumed after a brief hiatus," he added. Tirumurti further said, "We call upon the parties to immediately make concrete efforts to reverse these negative trends. Unilateral actions that unduly alter the status quo on the ground pose serious challenges and undercut the viability of the two-state solution. These must be avoided in the interest of peace and stability. Instead, parties must engage in constructive steps that create conducive conditions for the resumption of peace talks." "We acknowledge that some steps have recently been initiated in this regard. The Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority have opened a channel of communication. Steps have been taken to stabilise the fiscal situation of the Palestinian Authority and improve the socio-economic conditions of Palestinians, including through progressive easing of restrictions in the Gaza Strip for commodities and construction materials and increasing work permits for Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza. Successful conclusion of the prisoner exchange talks would help the process further. We encourage everyone to build on such measures and create more avenues of co-operation, which can help overcome the trust deficit," Tirumurti said.India's support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict is consistent and well known.

We believe that durable and long-lasting peace can be achieved between the people of Israel and Palestine only through a two-state solution which entails the establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent State of Palestine, within recognized and mutually agreed borders, living side by side with Israel in peace and security, Tirumurti added.

