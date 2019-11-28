JUST IN
US assures banks on transactions with China firm hit by Iran sanctions

Reuters 

The Trump administration assured US banks on Wednesday that they can temporarily process U.S. dollar transactions on Chinese shipping companies it had previously sanctioned for allegedly transporting oil from Iran, in a move meant to blunt the impact of the sanctions on global shipping markets.

The administration slapped sanctions on September 25 on Dalian units of Chinese shipping company COSCO, a move that pushed global freight costs to record highs.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, said in the guidance on Wednesday it "would not expect the intermediary US financial institution to conduct additional due diligence beyond the information collected in the ordinary course of processing such transactions," assuring banks such deals are permitted through December 20, a wind-down period that Treasury allowed in a temporary waiver issued in October.

 
