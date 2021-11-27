JUST IN
EU orders travel ban on South Africa to check spread of new Covid variant
Business Standard

US bans travel from S Africa, 7 other nations due to new Covid-19 variant

The UUS joined the EU and several other countries in instituting travel restrictions on visitors from southern Africa after discovery of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus

AP  |  Washington 

Photo: Bloomberg

The United States joined the European Union and several other countries in instituting travel restrictions on visitors from southern Africa after discovery of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that has stoked world fears and triggered widespread travel bans.

The White House said the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday.

It did not give details except to say the restrictions will not apply to returning US citizens or permanent residents, who will continue to be required to test negative before their travel.

First Published: Sat, November 27 2021. 07:24 IST

