US became Britain's biggest finance customer in run up to Brexit

-
ALSO READ
In trade row, UK asks EU to delay post Brexit 'sausage ban'
EU rejects UK demand for new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland
Euro Cup 2021: Ronaldo's record, Uefa Euro winners list, other key stats
Macron offers UK's Johnson 'Le reset' if he keeps his Brexit word
UK, EU seek to avert 'sausage war' in post-Brexit trade talks in Ireland
-
The United States became Britain's biggest export market for financial services in the run up to Brexit, overtaking the European Union where sales shrank in 2020, TheCityUK lobby group said on Wednesday.
Britain's financial sector was largely cut off from the EU - previously its single biggest customer - when Britain fully left the bloc's orbit last December.
For 2020, total financial services exports remained little changed at 82.4 billion pounds ($109.07 billion). Exports to the EU fell 6.6% to 24.7 billion pounds, but rose 4.1% to 57.7 billion pounds to non-EU countries.
Exports to the United States rose 5.3%, said TheCityUK, which promotes Britain's financial sector overseas.
Britain's financial services trade surplus of $80.6 billion remains the largest in the world, nearly the same as the next two leading countries, the United States and Singapore, combined at $91.7 billion.
The EU, meanwhile, is building up its autonomy in finance, making it unlikely that Britain will regain unfettered access to the continent's investors and financial markets.
"The UK's status as a world leading financial centre is at risk unless industry, government and regulators work together to boost long term competitiveness, deepen key trade links, and focus on new areas of future global growth," said Anjalika Bardalai, TheCityUK's chief economist and head of research.
Britain is now revising its financial rules to maintain London's attractiveness as a global financial centre to keep up with leader New York, and fend off competition from EU cities like Amsterdam as well as Asian centres.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU