US CDC projects over 62,000 Covid-related deaths in coming 4 weeks

-
ALSO READ
Fitch cuts GDP growth projections to 8.7% for FY22 from 10% earlier
CDC strengthens recommendation on Covid-19 vaccine booster doses for adults
US CDC posts rationale for shorter isolation, quarantine for Covid patients
US CDC cuts short Covid isolation, quarantine for all from 10 to 5 days
CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna Covid vaccine shots over J&J's
-
A new ensemble forecast from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicted that more than 62,000 more people could die from Covid-19 over the next four weeks.
The number of newly reported Covid-19 deaths will likely increase over the next four weeks, with 10,400 to 31,000 new deaths likely reported in the week ending February 5, according to the forecast published on Wednesday.
"Current forecasts may not fully account for the emergence and rapid spread of the Omicron variant or changes in reporting during the holidays and should be interpreted with caution," said the CDC.
The country reported nearly 3,000 new deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, a new high since mid February last year, CDC data showed.
The daily Covid-19 deaths figure has been on the increase in recent weeks, as the new Omicron variant has spurred new surge in cases and hospitalisations since early December, Xinhua news agency reported.
The country is witnessing more than 1,600 Covid-19 deaths each day, according to CDC data.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU