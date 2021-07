US closely monitoring trade situation between Australia and China: USTR

The is closely monitoring the trade situation between and Australia, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has said.

She made the remarks during a meeting with Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan on Wednesday.

Tai conveyed to Tehan that the US stands with to tackle this shared challenge and supports a rules-based trade, a media release said.

They discussed the importance and strength of the bilateral trade relationship, which is underpinned by the US- Free Trade Agreement, it said.

They also agreed to continue working together to develop a digital trade policy that supports the digital and addresses the needs of workers, recognising the importance of collaboration among those with open, free, democratic systems.

"During the meeting, Ambassador Tai noted that the is closely monitoring the trade situation between and China," USTR said in a statement.

Tai conveyed that the stands with Australia to tackle this shared challenge and supports a rules-based trade to promote fair, market-oriented trade practices.

"Tai reiterated the US' commitment to engaging our allies, including Australia, to address China's state-led, non-market practices that harm our workers, businesses, and citizens," the statement said.

Tai and Tehan welcomed continuing senior-level discussions to address non-market practices, including economic coercion, it said.

They also discussed World Trade Organisation reform, supply chain resilience and regional economic collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)