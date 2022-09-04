US defence department plans aid mission to Pakistan amid devastating floods

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan floods death toll crosses 1,000-mark as rainfall continues
Pakistan flood damage estimated at $5.5 billion, says local media
Death toll rises to 1,000 as torrential rains wreak havoc in Pakistan
Pakistan declares national emergency as flood death toll reaches 937
Assam floods: 14 people dead, over 800,000 affected in 29 districts
-
The United States is conducting a military assistance mission to flood-devastated Pakistan, the US armed forces' Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
"On Thursday, September 1st, during a phone call with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, GEN Michael 'Erik' Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, expressed his condolences for the people of Pakistan amidst catastrophic floods," said Colonel Joe Buccino, CENTCOM communications director, in a statement.
"CENTCOM is sending an assessment team to Islamabad to determine what potential support DoD can provide to USAID as part of the United States' assistance to the flooding crisis in Pakistan," he added.
This comes as Pakistan is planning to reach out to global lenders for monetary assistance to deal with devastating floods in the country.
The Shehbaz Sharif government will seek help from the likes of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and others, ARY NEWS reported.
The global lenders will be conveyed a joint report of its disaster management authority, finance and planning and development ministries over losses during the floods, the report said, citing sources privy to the matter.
"A report on initial losses has been prepared and it highlighted a loss of USD 10 billion to the economy owing to the devastating floods," the sources were quoted as saying by ARY.
Confirming the development, Pakistan State Finance Minister Aisha Ghous Pasha said that global lenders will be approached for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas. "We will complete estimates of damages from floods in two days," she said.
Pakistan is struggling to deal with the devastating flood situation. Over 33 million people are estimated to have been affected by the floods with more than 1,000 deaths reported and about 1,500 injured.
More than 6.4 million people in Pakistan are in dire need of humanitarian aid as the Shehbaz Sharif government struggles to cope with the unprecedented situation.
The cash-strapped country is mulling another emergency loan days after it managed to secure the much-needed bailout package from IMF to avert an imminent default.
Estimates suggest that devastating floods in Pakistan might have caused nearly 2.5 trillion Pakistani rupees in losses, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. The initial assessment says the economic growth rate could slow down to just 2 per cent in the current fiscal year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU