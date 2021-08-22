US evacuated about 17,000 people from Afghanistan since Aug 14: Pentagon

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Taliban release 340 prisoners in Afghanistan Farah Province: Report
US tells Taliban not to hinder military's evacuation from Kabul
Afghanistan crisis: Romania evacuates 14 citizens, 4 Bulgarians from Kabul
Joe Biden's 'America's back' confidence torched as Taliban overrun Kabul
-
The United States has evacuated some 17,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, Pentagon informed on Saturday.
"Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 22,000 people. Since the beginning of this evacuation operation on August 14, we have evacuated approximately 17,000," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told during a briefing on Saturday.
"I would add that intelligence, law enforcement, and counter-terrorism professionals are conducting the screening and security vetting for all SIVs (Special Immigrant Visa) and other vulnerable Afghans before they are allowed to enter the United States," he added.
Since the Taliban takeover of the war-ravaged country, the US has also airlifted about 2,500 of its citizens from Afghanistan, the Pentagon spokesperson said.
Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance after the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government and the country's takeover by the Taliban. Since Sunday, chaotic scenes have emerged from Kabul where people can be seen rushing to the airport to flee the nation.
Many countries have since started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from the war-torn nation.
The US on Friday expressed appreciation for Qatar's "generous support" for the ongoing evacuation of the US citizens, diplomatic staff, and vulnerable Afghan nationals after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU