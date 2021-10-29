US federal reserve's main inflation gauge hits 30-year high in September

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
European economy grows 2% in second quarter, ending double-dip recession
No recovery in global jobs market from pandemic until at least 2023: ILO
India's recovery to be hit by Covid surge; fiscal metrics to stay weak: S&P
-
The US Federal Reserve's annual inflation gauge hit a 30-year high in September, Commerce Department data showed on Friday, keeping the pressure up on the central bank's policy makers as well as the Biden administration in reigning in surging costs.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index expanded by 4.4% from September 2020. That was the highest annual growth for a month in PCE's core reading since 1991.
The core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, remained unchanged at 3.6% year-on-year in September. The Fed tends to pay closer attention to the core PCE index when deciding on monetary policy, though the growth there was also the highest in 30 years.
The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which accounted for 70% of all US economic activity, grew by a dormant 0.6% as well in September.
The US economy shrank by 3.5% for all of 2020 due to shutdowns and other disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Growth this year has been spotty, with an annualized 3.5% expansion in the first quarter, 3.6% in the second and 2.0% in the third.
The Fed envisions a 6.5% expansion for all of this year, although some officials at the central bank have more ambitious expectations, forecasting growth of up to 7.0%.
The problem for the Fed though is inflation as wages and the prices of almost everything, from coffee to oil and building materials, have soared from the lows of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU