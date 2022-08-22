US first lady Jill Biden ends isolation after testing negative for Covid-19

JUST IN
IANS  |  Washington 

US first lady Jill Biden
US first lady Jill Biden (ANI File Image)

US First Lady Jill Biden ended isolation after testing negative for Covid-19.

A spokesperson said on Sunday in a statement that she had received "negative results from two consecutive Covid-19 tests" after a five-day isolation.

The US first lady departed South Carolina for Delaware later on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

She tested positive for Covid-19 last week and had mild symptoms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 08:42 IST

