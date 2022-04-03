US fully backs sending Ukraine weapons, aid

White House chief of staff Ron Klain says the US remains fully committed to providing a full range of economic and military support to Ukraine in its war against Russia, which he describes as far from over.

Klain credits Ukrainians for fighting off Russian troops in the northern part of Ukraine and says the US and its allies are sending weapons into the country almost every single day.

But he also tells ABC's This Week that there are signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is redeploying Russian troops to the eastern part of Ukraine.

Klain says while it will be up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to decide if the political endgame is to allow Russia to occupy the eastern part of Ukraine, from the US standpoint, the military future of this attack has to be push back.

He says regarding a potential Russian occupation of eastern Ukraine: I will tell you, as President Zelenskyy has said, that's not acceptable to him, and we are going to support him with military aid, with economic aid, with humanitarian aid.

