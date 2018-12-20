US hits Russian intelligence with sanctions for meddling in 2016 polls

JUST IN
AFP | PTI  |  Washington 

The US Treasury hit 15 members of Russia's GRU military intelligence agency with sanctions Wednesday over their alleged roles in interference in the 2016 presidential election and hacking the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Also sanctioned were two GRU agents who allegedly took part in the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal in Britain, and two individuals and three companies tied to the Russian troll farm accused of trying to manipulate US public opinion.

"The United States will continue to work with international allies and partners to take collective action to deter and defend against sustained malign activity by Russia, its proxies, and intelligence agencies," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
