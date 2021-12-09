US inflation may hit 40-year high amid pandemic, shocking Americans

-
ALSO READ
India's retail inflation eases further to 5.3% in August
Inflation pullback boosts RBI's easy money policy before Oct policy meeting
May retail inflation at 6-month high of 6.3% on higher food, fuel prices
Inflation pressure may build up again after Oct as economy revives: Experts
India's volatile rains may create challenges for inflation, says Barclays
-
The US is poised to enter Year Three of the pandemic with both a booming economy and a still-mutating virus.
But for Washington and Wall Street, one Covid aftershock is starting to eclipse almost everything else.
Already-hot inflation is forecast to climb even further when November data comes out on Friday, to 6.8 per cent.
That would be the highest rate since Ronald Reagan was president in the early 1980s — and in the lifetimes of most Americans.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU