JUST IN
US inflation rises 0.5% in January, more interest rate hike likely
US Inflation stays elevated, adding pressure for more Fed hikes
Pakistan to impose new taxes to reach out for IMF loan, avoid default
Love in time of inflation: How much will Valentine's Day set you back?
Russia plans to sell 80% of oil to 'friendly' countries in 2023
Australia adds $300 mn funding to improve lives of Aus original inhabitants
Erdogan faces major challenge as earthquake change election scene in Turkey
Russia plans caps on crude oil discounts to as low as $25 per barrel
OPEC chief tells climate negotiators to 'look at the big picture'
Rishi Sunak privately drafting plans to rebuild Britain's ties with EU
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Economy
Michigan campus shooting: Nearly three killed, suspect found dead
icon-arrow-left
IMF chief warns world is a very different place after crises like Covid
Business Standard

US inflation rises 0.5% in January, more interest rate hike likely

CPI is up 6.4% from the year-ago period; food and energy boosted the index

Topics
US | Inflation | CPI

Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

US consumer prices rose briskly at the start of the year, a sign of persistent inflationary pressures that could push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even higher than previously expected.

The overall consumer price index climbed 0.5 per cent in January from the prior month, bolstered by gasoline and shelter costs, according to data out Tuesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The measure was up 6.4 per cent from a year earlier.

Excluding food and energy, the so-called core CPI advanced 0.4 per cent last month and was up 5.6 per cent from a year earlier. Economists see the gauge as a better indicator of underlying inflation than the headline measure.

The median estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.5 per cent monthly advance in the CPI and a 0.4 per cent gain in the core measure.

Both annual measures came in higher than expected.

US stock futures and Treasuries fluctuated after the report.

Chart

The figures, when paired with January’s blowout jobs report and signs of enduring consumer resilience, underscore the durability of the economy — and price pressures — despite aggressive Fed policy.

The data support officials’ recent assertions that they need to hike rates further and keep them elevated for some time, and possibly to a higher peak level than previously expected.

The path to stable prices will likely be both long and bumpy. The goods disinflation that has driven the slide in overall inflation in recent months appears to be losing steam, and the strength of the labor market continues to pose upside risks to wage growth and service prices.

The dollar fell on Tuesday after data showed the annual rise in consumer prices was the smallest since late 2021. The dollar index fell 0.2 per cent to 102.93.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 22:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.