US-Iran conflict scare puts markets on edge, oil prices likely to go up

Market participants are bracing themselves for heightened volatility as escalating tensions between the US and Iran are threatening to disrupt macroeconomic conditions, with oil prices likely to go up amid possibilities of a full-blown conflict between two of the biggest oil-producing nations. “Given India’s sensitivity to global crude oil prices, any sustained spike led by geopolitical risks may naturally lead to depreciation pressure on the rupee and increase in bond yields, with other things being equal,” said Kaushik Das, India chief economist, Deutsche Bank. ...