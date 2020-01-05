JUST IN
Al-Shabaab attacks US-Kenya military base, claims destroyed 7 aircraft
US-Iran conflict scare puts markets on edge, oil prices likely to go up

On Friday, Brent crude closed 3.5 per cent higher at $68.96 per barrel after the US confirmed the success of its drone strike, killing Qassem Suleimani, commander of Iranian forces

Jash Kriplani Anup Roy Ashley Coutinho  |  Mumbai 

Market participants are bracing themselves for heightened volatility as escalating tensions between the US and Iran are threatening to disrupt macroeconomic conditions, with oil prices likely to go up amid possibilities of a full-blown conflict between two of the biggest oil-producing nations. “Given India’s sensitivity to global crude oil prices, any sustained spike led by geopolitical risks may naturally lead to depreciation pressure on the rupee and increase in bond yields, with other things being equal,” said Kaushik Das, India chief economist, Deutsche Bank. ...

First Published: Sun, January 05 2020. 18:48 IST

