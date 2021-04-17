US, Japan to work together to handle 'challenges' posed by China: Biden

-
ALSO READ
Chinese coastguards can now fire at foreign vessels in disputed waters
Quad to harness India's capability for massive vaccine diplomacy project
Quad leaders to hold in-person summit later this year: US NSA Sullivan
Quad to lead Indo-Pacific towards more positive vision: US diplomat
India, Japan talk South China Sea, freedom of navigation ahead of Quad meet
-
Affirming his "ironclad" support for the US-Japanese alliance, President Joe Biden on Friday said that both the countries are committed to work together to take on the challenges posed by China to ensure the future of free and open Indo-Pacific.
"Today, Prime Minister Suga and I affirmed our iron-clad support for the US-Japanese alliance and for our shared security. We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea as well as North Korea to ensure the future of our free and open Indo-Pacific," Biden said after a meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
"Our commitment to meet in person is indicative of the importance and value we place on this relationship between Japan and the United States," he added.
This statement comes amid growing aggression from China in East China Sea and the South China Sea.
Biden said that Japan and the United States are two strong democracies in the region and we are committed to defending and advancing our shared values and including human rights and rule of law.
"Today, we are announcing a new competitive and reliance partnership (CORE) between Japan and the United States that will enhance our ability to meet the pressing challenges of time. Together meet those challenges," he added.
The United States and Japan will increase cooperation on 5G telecommunications, supply chains for semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence, Biden said.
"We're going to work together across a range of fields, from promoting secure and reliable 5G networks, to increasing our cooperation on supply chains for critical sectors like semiconductors, to driving joint research in areas like AI, genomics, quantum computing and much more," Biden added.
This meeting is their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office in January.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU