US Justice Department to review police response to Texas school shooting

-
ALSO READ
US' top gun lobbyist agrees with Biden over action against gun violence
22 mass shootings. 374 dead. Here's where the guns in US came from
US states divided on gun control measures even as mass shootings rise
A list of some of the deadliest shootings in US schools since 1999
UNICEF chief urges action to protect children after Texas school shooting
-
The US Department of Justice on Sunday announced that they will review police response to Texas school shooting and will publish a report of the findings.
"At the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the U.S. Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24," said US Department of Justice spokesman Anthony Coley.
"The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events. The review will be conducted with the Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing," he added.
This comes as local police are under scrutiny in the aftermath of the mass shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers.
On Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said the decision, made by the incident commander not to enter the Uvalde school in the wake of the shooting and wait for the tactical team, was wrong.
"The decision was made that this was a barricaded subject situation, there was time to retreat the kids and wait for a tactical team with the equipment to go ahead and breach the door and take on the subject at that point," McCraw said during a press conference.
"There were 19 officers there, in fact, there were plenty of officers to do whatever needed to be done with one exception - the incident commander inside believed he needed more equipment and more officers to do a tactical breach at that point... Where I'm sitting now, of course, it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision, period."
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to pay their respects to victims of the school shooting.
Earlier, Biden had condemned the attack on students saying that gun laws cannot prevent every tragedy but they have a positive impact pointing out that mass shootings tripled after the assault weapon ban expired.
"There's too much violence. Too much fear. Too much grief," Biden said when delivering the commencement address at the University of Delaware on Saturday. "Let's be clear: Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died."
The gunman's motive in Uvalde is still under investigation, officials said Friday.
But the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said there was a 90-minute gap between when the gunman entered the school and when U.S. Border Patrol agents unlocked the classroom door and killed him, including 45 minutes when 20 officers stood in a hallway outside of the classrooms before opening the door with a master key.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU