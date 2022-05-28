US' top gun lobbyist agrees with Biden over action against gun violence

-
ALSO READ
On Parkland anniversary, US President Biden urges Congress on gun control
Poorer US counties likely face higher risk of gun-related deaths among kids
NZ introduces further measures to crack down on firearms violence
22 mass shootings. 374 dead. Here's where the guns in US came from
Joe Biden to double free Covid-19 tests, add N95s, to fight Omicron
-
The National Rifle Association's (NRA) CEO and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre said on Friday the organization does not agree with President Joe Biden's position on the second amendment right that grants US citizens to bear arms but agrees with him that steps can be taken to address gun violence.
"We do not agree with President Biden on the second amendment, but we share common ground on this. Last week, the President said we do not agree with President Biden on the second amendment. But we share common ground on this: NRA members know that to be true. There are absolutely certain things we can and must do," LaPierre said during remarks at the annual NRA convention.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU