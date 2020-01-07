US military tells Iraq it is preparing to 'move out': Official letter

-
ALSO READ
Mourners pack Iran city as Gen Soleimani's remains arrive in Tehran
Iraq asks foreign troops to leave; Trump threatens Iran with retaliation
US-Iran tensions: Tehran vows revenge, US threatens sanctions against Iraq
Amid escalating tensions, envoy says US open to dialogue with Iran
US threatens to bomb Iranian cultural sites, warns of sanctions on Iraq
-
The US military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for "movement out of Iraq," a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government oust foreign troops.
The head of the US military's Task Force Iraq, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq's joint operations command, a copy of which was seen by AFP.
The letter said troops would "be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement." A US defence official and an Iraqi defence official confirmed the letter was real and had been delivered.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU