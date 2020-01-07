JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

It's not just software: New safety flaws found in Boeing 737 Max
Business Standard

US military tells Iraq it is preparing to 'move out': Official letter

The letter said troops would "be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement"

AFP | PTI  |  Baghdad 

US Army
U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, board an aircraft for the Middle East from Fort Bragg.

The US military informed its counterparts in Baghdad on Monday it was preparing for "movement out of Iraq," a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government oust foreign troops.

The head of the US military's Task Force Iraq, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq's joint operations command, a copy of which was seen by AFP.

The letter said troops would "be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement." A US defence official and an Iraqi defence official confirmed the letter was real and had been delivered.
First Published: Tue, January 07 2020. 01:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU