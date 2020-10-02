US, Morocco sign 10-year agreement to strengthen military cooperation

-
ALSO READ
21 US sailors hospitalised after fire on board Navy vessel in San Diego
Russian navy holds war games near Alaska involving ships and aircraft
Trump calls out 'evil of slavery' to military grads amid racism protests
Morocco's football league will resume from July 24 after Covid-19 break
Kim Jong Un holds military meeting to discuss North Korea's nuclear arsenal
-
The United States and Morocco on Friday signed an accord that aims to strengthen military cooperation and the North African kingdom's military readiness over the next decade.
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper signed the 10-year agreement during a two-day visit to Morocco, his last stop on a tour of three North African nations, which began this week in Tunisia, where a military accord also was signed.
He also visited Algeria, the first U.S. defense secretary to meet with leaders there since 2006. He held a meeting with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the army chief, Gen. Sad Chengriha.
No deals were known to be signed there, but the U.S. defense secretary reportedly discussed expanding security cooperation and security issues in the Sahel region just south of Algeria. The U.S. counts Algeria as a major ally in the fight against terrorism. Morocco is a major non-NATO ally of the United States.
Esper met with Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita upon his arrival Friday. Full details of his plans weren't immediately disclosed.
The military agreement serves as a road map for defense cooperation and aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and support shared security goals, according to a statement issued by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry.
The agreement centers on "consolidating common security objectives, especially improving the degree of military readiness, a statement from the General Command of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces said.
Esper also met with the deputy minister under the prime minister, charged with national defense, Abdeltif Loudiyi.
The two officials expressed their satisfaction with the durability, distinction, continuity and dynamism of the bilateral cooperation, the statement from the General Command said.
Esper also met with the Inspector General of the Morocco Royal Armed Forces, Gen. Abdelfettah Louarak.
The military deal is expected to further bolster cooperation between the two countries. Washington is Morocco's largest supplier of arms. Morocco hosts the annual U.S. military exercise called African Lion" canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU