When President Trump sits down this week for a second summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, he will face a young dictator who has grown in outward confidence as a negotiator since their last meeting. That could make it tougher to convince Kim to give up his nuclear weapons, longtime observers of the secretive leader say.

Where Kim offered concessions before the first summit, he has tried to set conditions for this second meeting on Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi. In the New Year’s speech where he offered to meet again, Kim also warned that if the US “persists ...