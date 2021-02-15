US President calls for tougher gun laws on Parkland shooting anniversary

-
ALSO READ
US elections: Joe Biden calls for police to be charged over shootings
US Capitol siege raises security concerns for Joe Biden's inaugural
Explainer: Joe Biden's Iran problem is getting worse by the day
Joe Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
Biden slips while playing with dog, has 'confirmed hairline fractures'
-
US President Joe Biden on Sunday (local time) called for tougher gun laws on the third anniversary of the Parkland shooting, wherein 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
"Three years ago today, a lone gunman took the lives of 14 students and three educators at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In seconds, the lives of dozens of families, and the life of an American community, were changed forever," said Biden according to an official statement by The White House.
Highlighting that this incident was not lone but one among many, he said that "as we mourn with the Parkland community, we mourn for all who have lost loved ones to gun violence".
"All across our nation, parents, spouses, children, siblings, and friends have known the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence. And in this season of so much loss, last year's historic increase in homicides across America, including the gun violence disproportionately devastating Black and Brown individuals in our cities, has added to the number of empty seats at our kitchen tables," he said.
The President also used the occasion to urge Congress to strengthen the gun laws, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers "who knowingly put weapons of war on the streets".
Emphasising the urgency for a strong gun law, the President said that his administration "will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call".
"We owe it to all those we have lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU