US President Joe Biden invites Taiwan to upcoming Democracy Summit

The Biden administration included Taiwan among the 110 invitees to its upcoming democracy summit, the State Department announced on Tuesday night, a move that’s intended to show solidarity with a key regional partner but risks angering China.
Taiwan was invited to join nations, including the UK and Japan, at the December 9-10 virtual summit, the State Department said on its website Tuesday.
The online gathering is an event Joe Biden vowed to host while a candidate for president last year, with the goal of rallying like-minded countries around efforts to fight corruption and authoritarianism and advance human rights.
