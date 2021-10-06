US President Joe Biden says he has 'confidence' in Jerome Powell

-
ALSO READ
Seven months and ticking, the case for keeping Powell as Fed chair builds
US Senate works on the weekend on Biden's $1 trn infrastructure bill
US lawmakers express concern over Covid situation in India, appeal for help
US Senate advances bill to provide funding for technology research
Biden betting on wage growth, while Republican party warns of inflation
-
President Joe Biden said that he has confidence in Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking hours after fellow Democrat Elizabeth Warren assailed the central bank and its leader on the floor of the Senate and in multiple televised interviews Tuesday.
“Well, thus far yes, but I’m just catching up to some of these assertions,” Biden said on a visit to Michigan when asked by a reporter about confidence in the Fed’s integrity and in Powell.
Warren said in a Senate floor speech Tuesday morning that Powell had “failed as a leader” following revelations that top Fed officials have been actively trading securities during the pandemic crisis. The transactions raise “legitimate questions about conflicts of interest and insider trading,” the progressive Democrat from Massachusetts said.
Powell’s term as Fed chair expires in February and Bloomberg News has reported that White House aides are considering recommending President Joe Biden keep him on the job.
Warren has said she won’t support Powell for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank. She said Tuesday said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that Powell had been lax in his conduct of financial oversight, with stress-tests performed on banks that were “worse” than open-book exams.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU