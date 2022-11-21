JUST IN
Iranian President slams EU, says backing terrorism not in West's interests
Business Standard

US Prez Biden urges American World Cup team to 'let's go shock 'em all'

You keep trusting in one another, play as hard as you can, and for you and your families, your teammates and the whole country's rooting for you," Biden went on

Topics
Joe Biden | Soccer | United States

AP  |  Doha 

Joe Biden
Photo: Bloomberg

President Joe Biden telephoned the American World Cup team ahead of their opener against Wales, urging them to "let's go shock 'em all."

Biden called the team at about 11.30 pm Friday, the US Soccer Federation said Sunday

"It says POTUS. That's where it's coming from," United States coach Gregg Berhalter said, reading the phone's caller ID, according to excerpts of a video of players listening to the call.

"Coach, put me in. I'm ready to play," Biden began, echoing John Fogerty's 1985 song "Centerfield."

"You guys, I know you're the underdog, but I'll tell you what, man, you got some of the best players in the world on your team, and you're representing this country, and I know you're going to play your hearts out, so let's go shock 'em all, Biden said.

You keep trusting in one another, play as hard as you can, and for you and your families, your teammates and the whole country's rooting for you," Biden went on.

Berhalter and the players thanked Biden for his call, made two days before Biden's 80th birthday.

"I wish I was there to see you, I really do," Biden said. "Go, get 'em, guys. Just play your hearts out. I know you will. I know you will."

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the United States opens against Wales on Monday, meets England on Friday and closes group play against Iran on Nov. 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 11:11 IST

