Explosions rock area of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine: IAEA

The IAEA, which cited the plant's management, said that some buildings, systems and equipment were damaged at the Zaporizhzhia NPP site, but none so far are critical for nuclear safety and security

Russia Ukraine Conflict | Kiev Ukraine | nuclear plants

IANS  |  Kiev 

Zaporizhzhia
Overview of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and fires, in Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)

Powerful explosions shook the area of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said, amid escalating conflicts between Ukraine and Russia.

More than a dozen blasts were heard on Sunday close to the Zaporizhzhia NPP and at the site of the plant, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the IAEA.

The IAEA, which cited the plant's management, said that some buildings, systems and equipment were damaged at the Zaporizhzhia NPP site, but none so far are critical for nuclear safety and security.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi urged Russia and Ukraine to implement a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP as soon as possible.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, one of the largest nuclear power plants in Europe, has been under the control of Russian forces since March.

In recent months, the plant has been attacked by shelling, with Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of the attacks.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 10:53 IST

