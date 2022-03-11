US rejects Russian, Chinese claims of use of biological weapons in Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
'Russian troops to stay near Ukrainian border amid NATO pressure'
US and 10 other countries condemn North Korean ballistic missile launch
Joe Biden talks sanctions, Vladimir Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine
US concerned as UK says Moscow plans to install pro-Russian leader in Kyiv
Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire after shelling
-
The United States is not assisting Ukraine with biological weapons in its war with Russia and there are no indications that biological weapons are being used by Ukraine, said a US Defense Department official.
Two senior defense officials held an on-background press briefing at the Pentagon on Thursday, the US Defense Department said in a press release.
There are five biological research laboratories in Kyiv. Their work focuses on diagnostics, therapeutics, treatments, prevention and vaccines, not on military use as the Russians and Chinese accuse, the US official said.
"There are no DOD bio-weapon labs in Ukraine or anywhere else in the world," the US official said.
The Biological Weapons Convention effectively prohibits the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling and use of biological and toxin weapons.
It was the first multilateral disarmament treaty banning an entire category of weapons of mass destruction. The United States, Ukraine and Russia signed onto it in 1972 and all three ratified it in 1975.
Earlier, Russia said it has obtained evidence that the regime in Kyiv had urgently eliminated all traces of the US-funded military biological program in Ukraine.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Wednesday said Ukrainian laboratories' staffers testified last month that a number of dangerous pathogens of plague, anthrax, cholera and other deadly diseases were urgently disposed of.
cver the ongoing
There are multiple lines of advancements toward Kyiv, with the assessed intent of encircling the Ukrainian capital. However, their progress to do so hasn't been effective, the US official said.
Security assistance continues to flow into Ukraine from the U.S. and NATO allies, the official said.
"The Ukrainians are putting up a very stiff resistance," the official said. The Ukrainians still have most of their fixed wing fighter aircraft available to them, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU