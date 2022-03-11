US rejects Russian, Chinese claims of use of biological weapons in Ukraine

The United States is not assisting with biological weapons in its war with and there are no indications that biological weapons are being used by Ukraine, said a US Defense Department official.

Two senior defense officials held an on-background press briefing at the Pentagon on Thursday, the US Defense Department said in a press release.

There are five biological research laboratories in Kyiv. Their work focuses on diagnostics, therapeutics, treatments, prevention and vaccines, not on military use as the Russians and Chinese accuse, the US official said.

"There are no DOD bio-weapon labs in or anywhere else in the world," the US official said.

The Biological Weapons Convention effectively prohibits the development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling and use of biological and toxin weapons.

It was the first multilateral disarmament treaty banning an entire category of weapons of mass destruction. The United States, and signed onto it in 1972 and all three ratified it in 1975.

Earlier, said it has obtained evidence that the regime in Kyiv had urgently eliminated all traces of the US-funded military biological program in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov on Wednesday said Ukrainian laboratories' staffers testified last month that a number of dangerous pathogens of plague, anthrax, cholera and other deadly diseases were urgently disposed of.

There are multiple lines of advancements toward Kyiv, with the assessed intent of encircling the Ukrainian capital. However, their progress to do so hasn't been effective, the US official said.

Security assistance continues to flow into Ukraine from the U.S. and NATO allies, the official said.

"The Ukrainians are putting up a very stiff resistance," the official said. The Ukrainians still have most of their fixed wing fighter aircraft available to them, the official added.

