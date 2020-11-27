US sanctions Chinese and Russian companies over dealings with Iran

-
The US sanctioned five firms in China and Russia over claims they are promoting Iran’s missile program, and a Trump administration official said more penalties are to come.
The Treasury Department plans to announce additional sanctions on Iran in coming weeks related to arms, weapons of mass destruction and human rights violations, Elliott Abrams, the State Department’s special representative for Iran, said Wednesday at a Beirut Institute event.
“We will have next week, and the week after, and the week after — all through December and January, there will be sanctions that deal with arms, that deal with weapons of mass destruction, that deal with human rights. ... So this will continue on for another couple of months, right until the end," Abrams said.
“Our policy will be the same through January 20.”
The newly sanctioned firms are China-based Chengdu Best New Materials Co and Zibo Elim Trade Company as well as Russia-based Nilco Group, Elecon and Aviazapchast, according to a State Department filing in the Federal Register.
The US has ratcheted up its pressure on Iran since President Donald Trump quit the 2015 multinational deal that offered sanctions relief in return for caps on the Iranian nuclear program. The nation’s oil exports were slashed while its banking system and military have also been sanctioned. Earlier this month, United Nations inspectors confirmed Iran added to its stockpile of enriched nuclear material, a breach of the 2015 deal prompted by the US exit. The Iranian government denies it ever pursued nuclear weapons research.
