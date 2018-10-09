Location of planned summit with Kim Jong-un narrowed to 3-4 places: Trump

US President on Tuesday said that planning for his next summit with North Korean leader is advanced and that the site has been narrowed down to "three or four locations."



Trump said at the White House that the meeting would "probably" not be in Singapore, where their historic first talks took place in June to discuss ending the reclusive state's nuclear weapons program and hostilities between Washington and Pyongyang.

Trump said that in terms of timing, the summit "won't be that far away." He also said that "eventually" there could be a meeting on US soil. "On their soil also," he said.