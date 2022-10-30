JUST IN
Ready to provide any support, US on S Korea stampede as death toll rises
Protestor heckles Barack Obama at Michigan rally ahead of mid-term polls
Food security, Palestine to top agenda of Arab League Summit in Algeria
Russia suspends UN-brokered Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
Donald Trump loses ground, Biden closes gap ahead of Nov midterms
Rishi Sunak will be a fantastic prime minister: UK foreign secretary
Britain delays calling Northern Ireland election amid Brexit impasse
China reaffirms support for Putin after Xi's 3rd term victory at Congress
Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of anti-govt protests
World faces most dangerous decade since World War II: Vladimir Putin
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Human-altered environments more likely to harbour Hybrid songbirds: Study
Business Standard

US Secretary of State Blinken discusses Ukraine war with EAM Jaishankar

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with S. Jaishankar and discussed the ongoing Ukraine war, counterterrorism and other regional and global issues.

Topics
USA | S Jaishankar | Antony Blinken

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the ongoing Ukraine war, counterterrorism and other regional and global issues.

Jaishankar thanked Blinken for his "strong and clear message" on counter-terrorism as well as his call for holding those responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accountable.

The two leaders spoke on Saturday.

The two discussed regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia's continuing aggression against Ukraine, Ned Price, spokesperson of the State Department said in a readout of the call on Saturday.

"Good to speak to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Thanked him for his strong and clear message yesterday on counter-terrorism and 26/11 accountability. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues," Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

Blinken, while addressing an informal session of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai via video message on Friday, said allowing the architects of the Mumbai attacks to go unpunished will send wrong message.

"We have a responsibility to the victims and to people everywhere to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, including their masterminds," Blinken added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 09:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.