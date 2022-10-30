JUST IN
Business Standard

India signs deal with Belgium-based IMEC to get chip-making technology

Cutting-edge tech from Belgium-based IMEC will be transferred to the company that sets up a semiconductor plant in India

Topics
indian government | semiconductor | semiconductor industry

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

semiconductor

India’s ambition to set up a semiconductor plant in the country is slowly coming to fruition. The government has signed an agreement with Belgium-based research and innovation hub, Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (IMEC), which will provide the technology to manufacture chips of 28 nanometres and above, for which the user has to pay a royalty.

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 15:01 IST

