US Senate to vote on Oct 26 to confirm Trump nominee to Supreme Court

The Republican-majority US Senate will vote on October 26 to confirm US President Donald Trump's nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as the replacement for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it was reported.
Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said: "With regard to the Supreme Court justice ... we'll be voting to confirm justice-to-be Barrett next Monday.
"I think that will be another signature accomplishment in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women that believe in the quaint notion that maybe the job of a judge is to actually follow the law."
Barrett's nomination is expected to be voted out of the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, which will pave the way for McConnell to start lining up the procedural hurdles the next day, reports The Hill news website.
The Senate will then hold a procedural vote on Sunday.
After Sunday's vote, the 48-year-old Judge's nomination would still face an additional 30 hours of debate for a final vote on her confirmation.
Since Republicans hold 53 Senate seats, Barrett could lose three party Senators and still be confirmed by allowing Vice President Pence break a tie.
Despite opposition by the Democrats, Barrett was nominated by President Trump on September 26 to succeed Ginsburg.
If confirmed, Barrett is expected to lock in a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court for decades.
