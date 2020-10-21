Europe records weekly high of 927,000 coronavirus cases, sees 25% spike

-
The World Health Organization says Europe again reported a new high in the weekly number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic last week, recording more than 927,000 cases.
The UN health agency said in its latest global report on the coronavirus that the continent saw a 25 per cent spike in confirmed cases last week and was responsible for 38 per cent of all new cases reported worldwide.
Russia, the Czech Republic and Italy accounted for more than half of new COVID-19 cases in Europe.
The WHO report says the number of deaths in Europe also continues to climb, and increased by one-third from the previous week.
The health agency says Slovenia reported a 150 per cent increase in cases in a week with a record 4,890 cases. Slovenia also reported 1,924 COVID-19 deaths, compared to one the week before.
